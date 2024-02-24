Advertisement

Blackstone CEO payout 2023: Blackstone Inc's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Schwarzman, took home a total payout of $896.7 million for the year 2023, marking a 29 per cent decrease from his record earnings in the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. This follows Schwarzman's remarkable take-home of over $1.26 billion in pay and dividends in 2022, a significant portion of which was derived from dividends on his shares of Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm.

For the fiscal year 2023, dividend payouts accounted for $777 million of Schwarzman's total compensation. Additionally, he received $119.8 million in compensation, a decline of 53 per cent compared to the $253.1 million he earned in the previous year.

The filing indicates that Schwarzman holds approximately 231.9 million shares of Blackstone, with the company paying out an annual dividend of $3.35 per share. Blackstone has yet to respond to requests for comments on this matter.

This disclosure comes on the heels of Blackstone's fourth-quarter financial results, which revealed a 4 per cent uptick in distributable earnings. The firm reported distributable earnings of nearly $1.4 billion in the three months ending December 31, a modest increase from the corresponding period in the previous year.

Blackstone's sustained success is attributed to its strategic asset sales across various sectors, including real estate, credit, and hedge funds. Despite prevailing challenges such as high interest rates, economic uncertainty, and market volatility, the firm managed to bolster its net profit from asset sales by 16 per cent to $424.8 million during the fourth quarter.

While Blackstone's opportunistic real estate portfolio experienced a slight dip of 3.8 per cent, its corporate private funds, private credit, liquid credits fund, and hedge funds demonstrated resilience with gains ranging from 2.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent. This performance stood in contrast to the benchmark S&P 500 index, which recorded an 11.2 per cent rise during the same period.

However, Blackstone's net income under generally accepted accounting principles witnessed a significant decline of nearly 73 per cent to $151.8 million, primarily driven by principal investment losses totaling nearly $300 million.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, Blackstone's assets under management soared to $1.04 trillion, with unspent capital reaching $197.3 billion. The firm raised $52.7 billion of new capital during the quarter, deployed $31.1 billion on new investments, and declared a dividend of 94 cents.

(With Reuters inputs.)

