English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman's total payout drops 29% to $896.7 million in 2023

The filing indicates that Schwarzman holds approximately 231.9 million shares of Blackstone, with the company paying out an annual dividend of $3.35 per share.

Business Desk
Blackstone CEO payout 2023
Blackstone CEO payout 2023 | Image:Stephen A. Schwarzman/LinkedIn
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Blackstone CEO payout 2023: Blackstone Inc's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Schwarzman, took home a total payout of $896.7 million for the year 2023, marking a 29 per cent decrease from his record earnings in the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. This follows Schwarzman's remarkable take-home of over $1.26 billion in pay and dividends in 2022, a significant portion of which was derived from dividends on his shares of Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm.

For the fiscal year 2023, dividend payouts accounted for $777 million of Schwarzman's total compensation. Additionally, he received $119.8 million in compensation, a decline of 53 per cent compared to the $253.1 million he earned in the previous year.

Advertisement

The filing indicates that Schwarzman holds approximately 231.9 million shares of Blackstone, with the company paying out an annual dividend of $3.35 per share. Blackstone has yet to respond to requests for comments on this matter.

This disclosure comes on the heels of Blackstone's fourth-quarter financial results, which revealed a 4 per cent uptick in distributable earnings. The firm reported distributable earnings of nearly $1.4 billion in the three months ending December 31, a modest increase from the corresponding period in the previous year.

Advertisement

Blackstone's sustained success is attributed to its strategic asset sales across various sectors, including real estate, credit, and hedge funds. Despite prevailing challenges such as high interest rates, economic uncertainty, and market volatility, the firm managed to bolster its net profit from asset sales by 16 per cent to $424.8 million during the fourth quarter.

While Blackstone's opportunistic real estate portfolio experienced a slight dip of 3.8 per cent, its corporate private funds, private credit, liquid credits fund, and hedge funds demonstrated resilience with gains ranging from 2.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent. This performance stood in contrast to the benchmark S&P 500 index, which recorded an 11.2 per cent rise during the same period.

Advertisement

However, Blackstone's net income under generally accepted accounting principles witnessed a significant decline of nearly 73 per cent to $151.8 million, primarily driven by principal investment losses totaling nearly $300 million.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, Blackstone's assets under management soared to $1.04 trillion, with unspent capital reaching $197.3 billion. The firm raised $52.7 billion of new capital during the quarter, deployed $31.1 billion on new investments, and declared a dividend of 94 cents.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

2 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

3 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

3 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

12 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

13 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

14 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

17 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

17 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

20 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

21 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's EV Market Charges Ahead: Accelerating growth and innovation

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Nikki Haley Says ‘Donald Trump Will Not Win 2024 General Election’

    World10 minutes ago

  3. Amid ‘Rasta Roko’ Protest, Jarange Accuses Shinde Govt of Using Tricks

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. DK Shivakumar Skips Strategy Meet for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo