Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Blackstone ramps up presence in Singapore, plans to double private equity team

The Singapore private equity team at Blackstone is set to grow to six or seven professionals within the specified timeframe.

Business Desk
Blackstone
Blackstone | Image:Blackstone
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Blackstone Inc, the world's largest alternative asset manager, has revealed plans to double its private equity business headcount in Singapore over the next two years. The expansion aims to capitalise on the increasing number of deals emerging in Southeast Asia. According to Blackstone's Asia private equity business head, Amit Dixit, the move will not only enhance the firm's operational capacity but also bring it closer to its investor base, which includes sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and individual investors.

The Singapore private equity team at Blackstone is set to grow to six or seven professionals within the specified timeframe, with Aravind Krishnan, a managing director from its PE practice, relocating from Mumbai to lead the team. The strategic decision aligns with the trend of global asset managers establishing or expanding their presence in Singapore, providing alternative bases to China amid geopolitical tensions and a slower economic recovery.

Advertisement

Dixit highlighted the post-COVID acceleration in domiciling businesses in Singapore, serving as a headquarters for operations spanning India, China, Korea, or even global businesses. Blackstone, managing assets exceeding $1 trillion, focuses on businesses with a global presence and envisions opportunities for investment, development, and growth in Southeast Asia.

The asset manager is particularly interested in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer services, financial services, and value-added industrial, targeting deals as small as $150 million. With over a decade of operations in Singapore and a team of over 100 professionals, Blackstone stands as one of the largest private equity players in Asia.

Advertisement

Having raised $11 billion for its second Asia private equity fund in 2021, nearly tripling its predecessor, Dixit shared that approximately 50% of the fund has been deployed. Upon reaching the 75% commitment mark, Blackstone plans to commence fundraising for a third Asia private equity fund. Noteworthy deals in the region include the $1.6 billion acquisition of Singaporean precision components maker Interplex in 2022 and the $450 million sale of IBS Software Services to Apax Partners in the previous year, according to Dealogic data.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

41 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos16 minutes ago

  3. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. After Ayodhya, time for Kashi & Mathura? Yogi Adityanath drops big hint

    The Debate21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement