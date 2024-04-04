×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

Boeing, Airbus near deal to split Spirit AeroSystems operations: Sources

This move would involve each aerospace giant taking over plants crucial for their respective top jet programs.

Reported by: Business Desk
Boeing
Boeing | Image:Boeing
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Boeing and Airbus are approaching a potential agreement to divide the operations of troubled supplier Spirit AeroSystems, as per sources familiar with the matter.

This move would involve each aerospace giant taking over plants crucial for their respective top jet programs.

If successful, such an agreement would mark the culmination of Boeing's two-decade-long endeavour to outsource critical elements of its production process. 

This initiative comes amid Boeing's ongoing crisis triggered by a mid-air panel blowout incident on a 737 MAX aircraft in January.

Boeing must negotiate with its rival Airbus to regain control of its supply chain, which represents about one-fifth of Spirit's revenues.

Discussions are underway among the world's only two major commercial aircraft manufacturers to disentangle their connections with Spirit through a carefully orchestrated "framework" deal. 

While it is rare for Airbus and Boeing to collaborate directly due to antitrust concerns, they are reportedly engaging in talks with one other.

Previously, Boeing had considered acquiring all of Spirit before addressing the sale of worldwide factories that predominantly supply Airbus. However, recent developments suggest a potential shift in strategy.

An Airbus spokesperson noted that various options are under consideration, declining further comment, while Boeing refrained from providing a statement.

The focus for Spirit remains on delivering high-quality products to customers, according to a company spokesperson.

If an agreement to split and absorb Spirit is reached, it would signify a significant shift in the aerospace industry's strategy, with planemakers bringing aeroplane structures in-house ahead of upcoming investments in digital manufacturing.

Spirit, initially spun off from Boeing in 2005, diversified its operations to supply Airbus, becoming its second-largest customer. 

The details of which Spirit assets would transition to Airbus under a coordinated framework are still being discussed.

Despite ongoing efforts to negotiate a comprehensive deal, the parties have yet to agree on the value of Spirit's plants that supply Airbus.

Additionally, the fate of Spirit's smaller plants in Morocco, Scotland, and Malaysia remains uncertain.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

