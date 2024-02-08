English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Boeing CEO admits mistake in wake of 737 MAX incident

Boeing has directed its plants and those of its suppliers to address such problems and conduct broader checks of systems and processes.

Business Desk
Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets
Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets | Image:Alaska Airlines
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Boeing 737 MAX incident: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun addressed the mid-air panel blowout incident from an Alaska Airlines jet, admitting to a mistake and assuring staff that the company would collaborate with regulators to prevent a recurrence.

This marks Boeing's first public acknowledgment of an error since the incident on Friday, which left a 737 MAX 9 plane with a substantial hole. Both Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the two US carriers operating these temporarily grounded planes, have discovered loose parts on similar aircraft, raising concerns about the potential for a similar incident.

During a separate meeting, Boeing informed staff that the discovery of loose bolts in airplanes was being treated as a "quality control issue." Checks are currently underway at Boeing and its supplier, Spirit Aerosystems, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Boeing has directed its plants and those of its suppliers to address such problems and conduct broader checks of systems and processes.

Calhoun assured employees that the company would approach the situation transparently and with a commitment to rectifying the mistake. He emphasized that Boeing would ensure the safety of every subsequent airplane taking to the skies.

Acknowledging the gravity of the incident, Calhoun praised Alaska Airlines for promptly grounding its 737 MAX 9 jets and expressed understanding of the challenges associated with such decisions.

Boeing's shares fell 1.4% decline as United cancelled 225 daily flights (8% of its total), and Alaska cancelled 109 flights (18%), with similar cancellations expected on Wednesday.

The CEO admitted that the incident had shaken Boeing's customers and personally affected him. Boeing has faced various production challenges since the 737 MAX family's full grounding in 2019, following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded 171 planes after the mid-air incident, resulting in multiple flight cancellations. Boeing is working on inspection guidelines to address safety concerns.

The FAA mentioned that Boeing is revising instructions for inspections and maintenance, pending FAA approval before checks on the grounded planes can commence. The FAA will conduct a thorough review, and public safety will determine the timeline for the MAX's return to service.

Boeing's CEO acknowledged the company's "anxious moment with customers" and the need to address the reality of the situation. Boeing did not provide additional comments beyond the statement issued by the CEO.

In terms of business performance, Boeing ended 2023 in second place behind Airbus for the fifth consecutive year. Boeing delivered 528 jets, while Airbus is expected to announce 735 deliveries for 2023. Despite the delivery targets being met, Boeing faces production challenges and an aggressive timetable.

The FAA head, Mike Whitaker, will testify before Congress next month, potentially facing questions about the approval of the 737 MAX planes. The FAA continues to inspect each new 737 MAX before issuing an airworthiness certificate.

Probes into the incident will also include Spirit AeroSystems, the manufacturer of the fuselage for Boeing 737 planes, which is actively cooperating with the investigation. Crisis communications experts noted that Boeing is responding with more speed, transparency, empathy, and a commitment to a fix compared to past incidents.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

