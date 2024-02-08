Advertisement

Boeing woes continue: A senior Boeing executive cautioned suppliers on Wednesday to maintain the current pace of the 737 production schedule while acknowledging the possibility of adjustments due to an ongoing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) audit of the company's 737 MAX production line.

Boeing had previously confirmed its 737 master schedule to suppliers in a January 22 email, following a mid-air cabin panel blowout incident involving a MAX 9 aircraft on January 5, as reported by Reuters.

The supplier master schedule outlines the expected production rate for 737s at 42 per month, commencing this month.

However, the FAA has limited Boeing's 737 production line to its current rate of 38 aircraft per month while investigating Boeing's manufacturing practices.

This limitation could potentially disrupt Boeing's supply chain depending on its duration.

Boeing's supply chain head, Ihssane Mounir, addressed suppliers at an aerospace conference near Seattle, urging patience and expressing the company's willingness to collaborate on individual needs, including building inventory or addressing business requirements.

Boeing has faced significant safety and reputational challenges since the January 5 incident involving an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 aircraft. In his first public remarks following the incident, Mounir stressed unity and encouraged suppliers to communicate openly about any issues affecting quality.

Mounir also highlighted Boeing's recent directives to suppliers, including a January 17 memo regarding the proper tightening of bolts, and guidance to reduce travel work on the 737 programme. Travelled work involves completing tasks on the production line out of the usual sequence.

Boeing continues to navigate the fallout from the incident while striving to maintain production efficiency and quality standards in collaboration with its suppliers.

(With Reuters Inputs)