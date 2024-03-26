×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Boeing initiates search for external CEO amid ongoing crisis

Decision to seek an external CEO comes as Boeing grapples with a series of setbacks, including a recent mid-air panel blowout on a 737 MAX aircraft in January.

Reported by: Business Desk
Boeing
Boeing | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Boeing's board of directors has launched a search for an external candidate to lead the aerospace giant, aiming to address the company's deepening crisis following CEO Dave Calhoun's turbulent tenure. Amid mounting pressure from stakeholders and ongoing challenges, industry insiders and analysts anticipate Boeing will turn to an outsider to steer the company back on course.

The decision to seek an external CEO comes as Boeing grapples with a series of setbacks, including a recent mid-air panel blowout on a 737 MAX aircraft in January. The incoming CEO will inherit a range of critical tasks, from improving safety culture and addressing quality issues to rebuilding trust with regulators, customers, and the public.

Advertisement

Additionally, Boeing faces the challenge of ramping up production and enhancing cash flow to reduce debt and compete more effectively against European rival Airbus. While Stephanie Pope was previously seen as a potential successor, her recent appointment as head of Boeing's commercial airplanes division has shifted the focus towards an external candidate.

Among the speculated contenders for the CEO position are GE CEO Larry Culp, known for his leadership at the historic conglomerate, and Pat Shanahan, former Boeing executive and current head of MAX fuselage supplier Spirit Aerosystems. However, both individuals have indicated other priorities or potential hesitations about taking on the role.

Advertisement

Other potential candidates include former Boeing CFO Greg Smith and Boeing board member David Gitlin. Analysts suggest that Boeing may favour an outsider to bring a fresh perspective and address ongoing safety concerns.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Strict Action On Those Involved In Kerala Cooperative Bank Irregularities: PM Modi to BJP candidate

Strict Action

a few seconds ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

a minute ago
Congress tries to downplay Supriya Shrinate’s remark on Kangana Ranaut

Congress on Shrinate

a minute ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet settlement

5 minutes ago
Women's wealth trends

Women's wealth trends

6 minutes ago
Akasa Air announces flight operations from Noida Airport

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

7 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

8 minutes ago
Mumbai overtakes Beijing as Asia's billionaire capital with 92 billionaires

Asia billionaire capital

10 minutes ago
Harry Brook (ENG) maintains a strong average of 62.15, playing 12 matches from 2022-2023.

Harry Brook returns

11 minutes ago
Baltimore Key Bridge

All Indians in Bridge

11 minutes ago
Aster DM Healthcare

PE firm to sell stake

15 minutes ago
Workers moving the body of one of the victims of the doomsday cult at a funeral home in Kenya.

Kenya Doomsday Cult

15 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli Son SS Karthikeya

Ram Charan-Sukumar Film

15 minutes ago
arrested

Army Jawan, Wife Held

19 minutes ago
LA Times Layoffs

400 Employees SACKED by T

20 minutes ago
Places to Visit in West Bengal

West Bengal Tourist Spots

21 minutes ago
Mumbai

Hurun Global Rich List

26 minutes ago
YouTube Took Down Over 2.2 mn Videos In India Over Community Norm Violation Between Oct-Dec

YouTube Took Down Over

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections21 hours ago

  4. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports a day ago

  5. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainmenta day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo