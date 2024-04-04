×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

Boeing pays $160 million to Alaska Airlines as compensation for cabin blowout

The airline said it expects additional compensation, the terms of which are confidential.

Reported by: Business Desk
Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
Boeing has paid Alaska Airlines $160 million in “initial compensation” for a panel that blew out of an Alaska Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner in January, Alaska Airlines said on April 4.

The carrier said it expects additional compensation, the terms of which are confidential, it said in a regulatory filing.

The compensation covers Alaska's pretax losses related to the accident, including lost revenue and the expenses incurred in returning its Max 9 fleet to service after the planes were grounded for three weeks. 

Boeing has not provided an immediate comment on the matter.

The incident occurred when a cabin panel, designed as an additional emergency exit, blew off the Alaska Max 9 at 16,000 feet over Oregon on January 5. 

The pilots managed to safely land the aircraft, and there were no reported injuries in the incident. 

Following the event, Alaska swiftly grounded its other Max 9s, in line with the Federal Aviation Administration's directive to ground all Max 9s in the United States, impacting both Alaska and United Airlines.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the incident, with the Justice Department examining whether it breaches Boeing's 2021 settlement to avoid criminal prosecution for allegedly providing misleading information to regulators certifying Max jets for flights.

In its filing on Thursday, Alaska stated that it anticipates a loss of between $ 1.05 and $ 1.15 per share for the January-March quarter, with 95 cents per share attributed to the accident.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

