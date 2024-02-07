Advertisement

American planemaker giant Boeing has postponed its outlook for 2024 after the mid-air cabin-panel blowout incident in Alaska Airlines.

The company has "much to prove" if it intends win back the confidence of regulators and customers, CEO Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, a mid-air cabin-panel blowout of a 737 MAX aircraft triggered investigations across airlines by regulators, and turned into a full-blown safety and reputational crisis for Boeing.

Calhoun said the planemaker will "go slow" as it faces a “serious challenge.” Calhoun did not offer a financial or delivery forecast for the current year, saying that the company must focus on the delivery of quality airplanes.

"We will not rush the system and we will take our time to do it right," Calhoun said in a letter to employees.



The CEO also exuberated confidence in Boeing recovering from the present situation. The accident in the MAX 9 jet resulted in slower jet production, with Boeing losing out on narrowbody market share to rival Airbus.



The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had barred Boeing from increasing production, in a bid to increase oversight. The company said it is producing the aircraft at an outlined rate of 38 per month, in line with the directive.

The production increase for 737 MAX jets is critical to Boeing springing back from another safety crisis, that occurred after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. The pandemic-induced lockdown and travel restrictions in 2020 had further affected profits and production.

"We've taken significant steps over the last several years to strengthen our safety and quality processes, but this (Alaska Air) accident makes it absolutely clear that we have more work to do," Calhoun said, as pressure mounted on the company's top-level executives.

Calhoun reiterated Boeing's previous announcement that it would add further quality inspections for the 737 MAX and deploy a team to supplier Spirit AeroSystems, which makes and installs the plug door involved in the incident.

The planemaker reported an adjusted per-share loss of 47 cents for the fourth quarter, as against an adjusted loss of $1.75 per share in the year-ago period.



Revenue for the company was up 10 per cent to $22 billion, as shares rose marginally in premarket trading.

Boeing did not provide an update to its 2025-26 cash flow and MAX production forecast in its earnings release. This follows lingering industry doubts on the planemaker's ability to achieve those targets after FAA's directive to limit production. The company had projected free cash flow of about $10 billion by 2025-2026 and 737 production of 50 per month during its investor day in November 2022.

The planemaker, which has been a symbol of America's manufacturing prowess, has yet not reported positive cash flows consistently due to difficulties in raising production in the last two years, on the back of a fractured supply chain and nagging quality issues.