Boeing to review: Boeing will assess the preliminary findings to determine if additional measures are necessary regarding the door plug, following the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) investigation into the 737 MAX 9 blowout incident, according to a Boeing quality official on Tuesday.

The NTSB's preliminary report, released earlier on Tuesday, indicated that a door plug on an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 jet that flew off mid-flight on January. 5 was missing four critical bolts.

Doug Ackerman, Boeing Commercial Airplanes' vice president of supplier quality, stated during an aerospace supply chain conference near Seattle that Boeing would evaluate the changes already implemented in their factories and other areas concerning the plug.

If Boeing concludes that the required modifications to address the issues raised by the NTSB investigation have been made, they will explore other areas requiring similar attention.

The initial findings from the NTSB revealed that the door plug had been removed and reinstalled at Boeing's factory in Renton, Washington, with photographic evidence suggesting missing bolts required to secure the plug.

However, the investigation did not determine whether Boeing or supplier Spirit AeroSystems conducted the reinstallation, which also involved repair work to nearby rivets.

Ackerman refrained from offering further comments on the NTSB findings, focusing instead on the broader necessity to enhance production quality across the supply chain.

Boeing announced on Sunday that it would need to perform additional work on approximately 50 undelivered 737 MAX jets, potentially causing delays in near-term deliveries, following Spirit's discovery of two mis-drilled holes on some fuselages.

Despite visible manufacturing errors requiring corrective actions, Ackerman noted that the overall production defect rate remains relatively stable. Boeing has attributed defects to factors like employee turnover, financial instability, or new work undertaken by suppliers.

Ackerman mentioned Boeing's collaboration with some companies to develop inspection plans aimed at reducing defective parts within the supply chain.

Responding to inquiries about Boeing's efforts to incentivise suppliers, Ackerman stated that Boeing was open to providing assistance, including new technology or changes in contract terms, to support suppliers.

He stressed upon the shared incentive among all stakeholders to ensure aircraft operate safely and effectively.

(With Reuters Inputs)