Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

Boeing unable to find documents on 737 MAX 9 key part removal

Ojakli suggested that the required documents might not have been created during the process of opening the door plug

Reported by: Business Desk
Boeing in focus: Boeing has acknowledged that it cannot find documents related to the removal of a critical part during the production of a 737 MAX 9 aircraft, which failed during a mid-air emergency. 

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed that a door plug on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet came off mid-flight on January 5, indicating the absence of four essential bolts.

Ziad Ojakli, Boeing's Executive Vice President, informed US Senator Maria Cantwell that they have extensively searched but found no documentation regarding the removal of the door plug.

Ojakli suggested that the required documents might not have been created during the process of opening the door plug.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy criticised Boeing for its lack of cooperation and failure to disclose pertinent documents, including those related to the door plug's handling and the identities of 25 workers involved in the door crew at Boeing's Renton, Washington factory.

Following Homendy's remarks, Boeing eventually provided the list of 25 names and Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun engaged in discussions with Homendy. 

The incident prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground the MAX 9 temporarily, halt Boeing's MAX production rate increase, and mandate Boeing to develop a comprehensive plan to address systemic quality-control issues within 90 days.

Boeing's letter clarified that the request for the list of names came on March 2 and was discussed by Boeing and the NTSB on March 4. 

NTSB investigators have been conducting interviews at the 737 plant since Sunday to ascertain the details surrounding the incident.

In response to criticism, Boeing affirmed its commitment to cooperating fully with the NTSB's investigation and claimed to have provided extensive records and documents. Ojakli stated that Boeing had previously shared the names of numerous employees involved in crucial phases of the aircraft's production.

Homendy intends to send the Senate a detailed letter outlining the NTSB's perspective on Boeing's cooperation. The NTSB spokesperson refrained from immediate comments but reiterated the agency's stance on the matter.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

