×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Boeing unable to locate work records for door panel incident

Boeing's response to Cantwell's inquiry stressed that the company had previously conveyed its inability to locate the documentation to the safety board.

Reported by: Business Desk
Boeing
Boeing | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Boeing has disclosed to Congress that it is unable to locate crucial records related to a door panel incident on an Alaska Airlines flight over Oregon. The revelation came in a letter addressed to Sen. Maria Cantwell, wherein Boeing's executive vice president and chief government lobbyist, Ziad Ojakli, acknowledged the absence of documentation regarding the panel's removal and reinstallation on the 737 MAX final assembly line in Renton, Washington.

The letter, reported by The Seattle Times, follows a heated Senate committee hearing where Boeing and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) clashed over the company's cooperation with investigators. The NTSB chair, Jennifer Homendy, expressed frustration over Boeing's repeated failure to provide essential information about the repair job, raising concerns about quality assurance and safety management systems.

Advertisement

Boeing's response to Cantwell's inquiry stressed that the company had previously conveyed its inability to locate the documentation to the safety board. The incident, which occurred on January 5, involved the detachment of a door panel from an Alaska Airlines Max 9 aircraft, fortunately resulting in no injuries.

As investigations continue, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given Boeing 90 days to address quality-control issues highlighted by the agency and an expert panel. The scrutiny comes amid ongoing concerns about Boeing's safety culture following the crashes of two Max 8 jets in 2018 and 2019, resulting in the loss of 346 lives.

Advertisement

The inability to locate critical work records underscores the challenges Boeing faces in ensuring transparency and accountability in its operations, prompting further scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers alike.

(With AP inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

18 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

18 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

18 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Boeing unable to locate work records for door panel incident

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0: Important notice regarding image correction issued

    Education30 minutes ago

  4. Finance museum seeks permanent home amid Wall Street gathering

    Business News30 minutes ago

  5. Indian Army Felicitates Meirabai Chanu on International Women's Day

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo