Britain-Turkey FTA: Britain and Turkey are set to initiate discussions for a fresh Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in June, aiming to encompass both goods and services within the new accord.

Although Britain already maintains an existing FTA with Turkey, carried over from its departure from the European Union, a joint assessment last year identified opportunities for enhancement under a revised agreement.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch expressed optimism, stating, "We already possess a robust trade relationship, set to flourish further with a modernised trade agreement." Badenoch highlighted the potential for a new deal to boost Britain's services sector, offering it a competitive advantage in the expanding Turkish market and potentially fostering job growth across the UK.

According to the trade ministry, initial negotiations with Turkey, a NATO ally, are anticipated to commence in the summer months. The envisioned agreement could facilitate increased access for British consumers to Turkish commodities such as bulgur wheat and tomatoes, while concurrently presenting avenues for British enterprises to amplify exports within the services industry.

Simultaneously, Britain is engaged in trade discussions with other global partners, including India, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and South Korea. However, negotiations for a renewed FTA with Canada were halted earlier this year due to unresolved issues pertaining to agricultural trade barriers.

(Wtih Reuters inputs)