In response to a larger-than-anticipated increase in March consumer prices, several global brokerages have revised their forecasts for the timing of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts, with some now expecting cuts as late as December.

The consumer price index (CPI) saw a 0.4 per cent rise last month, exceeding expectations, and climbed 3.5 per cent annually. This data follows stronger-than-expected jobs figures in March, along with a decrease in the unemployment rate to 3.8 per cent from February's 3.9 per cent.

Market sentiment has shifted accordingly, with the CME FedWatch tool now showing a 19.4 per cent probability of rate cuts in June, down from 50 per cent before the release of the CPI data. The likelihood of cuts in July stands at 44.4 per cent, while September sees the highest probability at 67.8 per cent.

Brokerages such as Barclays, UBS Global Wealth Management, TD Securities, and Wells Fargo have adjusted their forecasts for the first rate cut to September. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, and Jefferies have moved their predictions to July.

Here's an overview of the revised forecasts from major brokerages:

Barclays: First cut in September (25 bps), with one cut of 25 bps in 2024.

UBS Global Wealth Management: First cut in September (25 bps), with two cuts totalling 50 bps in 2024.

Wells Fargo: First cut in September (25 bps), anticipating three cuts totalling 75 bps in 2024.

Here's a comparison with the forecasts made before the release of the March CPI data:

Goldman Sachs: Initial prediction of a June cut (25 bps), with three cuts totalling 75 bps in 2024.

UBS Global Wealth Management: Initial prediction of a June cut (25 bps), with three cuts totalling 75 bps in 2024.

Morgan Stanley: Initial prediction of a June cut (25 bps), with four cuts totalling 100 bps in 2024.

(With Reuters inputs)

