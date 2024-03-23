Advertisement

US business equipment borrowing surges: US companies increased their borrowing for equipment investments by 4 per cent in February compared to the previous year, according to the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA).

New loans, leases, and lines of credit totaling $7.9 billion were secured by companies during the month, marking a 15 per cent decrease from January.

ELFA CEO Leigh Lytle noted that while credit quality remains higher than the previous year, there has been an improvement, with delinquencies gradually returning to normal levels and charge-offs showing positive movement.

The report also indicated that credit approvals for US companies in February remained steady at 76 per cent, consistent with the preceding month.

Additionally, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, reported an increase in its confidence index for March to 55.2, up from 51.7 in February. This marks the highest level since April 2022, with a reading above 50 indicating a positive business outlook.

ELFA's leasing and finance index, based on a 25-member survey, includes participation from notable entities such as Bank of America, financing units of Caterpillar, Dell Technologies, Siemens AG, Canon Inc, and Volvo AB.

(With Reuters Inputs)