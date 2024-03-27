Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:22 IST
BYD targets 20% surge in annual sales, aims for global expansion
BYD intends to more than double its overseas sales to 500,000 vehicles in 2024 and projects further growth to 1 million vehicles by 2025.
Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has set an ambitious sales target for 2024, aiming for a 20 per cent increase from its previous record-breaking year, according to reports from China Business Network (CBN).
Chairman Wang Chuanfu revealed at a BYD investor meeting the company's goal of achieving 3.6 million vehicle sales this year, with a focus on international markets. BYD intends to more than double its overseas sales to 500,000 vehicles in 2024 and projects further growth to 1 million vehicles by 2025.
Despite posting its slowest quarterly profit growth in two years and witnessing a slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) sales within China, BYD remains optimistic about its prospects. Wang stressed that the new energy vehicle industry is entering a critical phase, characterized by fierce competition in scale, cost, and technology over the next few years.
Wang predicts a decline in the market share of joint ventures in China, estimating a drop from 40 per cent to 10 per cent over the next three to five years. To maintain its competitive edge, BYD is gearing up to launch its next-generation plug-in hybrid system in May, which promises significant improvements in fuel efficiency and range.
The fifth-generation DMI technology for BYD hybrids is expected to deliver exceptional fuel consumption of 2.9 litres per 100 kilometres and combined ranges of up to 2,000 kilometres. This marks a notable advancement compared to the current hybrid system, which consumes 3.8 litres per 100 kilometres and offers combined ranges exceeding 1,200 kilometres.
(With Reuters inputs)
Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:22 IST
