Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

BYD unveils innovative SUV with floating capability

Weighing approximately 3.5 metric tons, the Yangwang U8 is not only robust but also remarkably versatile.

Business Desk
BYD's EV sedan will go on sale during the latter half of 2024 in China.
BYD's EV sedan will go on sale during the latter half of 2024 in China. | Image: BYD
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chinese automaker BYD wowed spectators at the Geneva car show with its latest offering: the Yangwang U8, a luxurious plug-in hybrid SUV boasting a unique safety feature – the ability to float in water during accidents. The unveiling marks a major stride in automotive technology, as BYD showcases its commitment to innovation and safety.

Weighing approximately 3.5 metric tons, the Yangwang U8 is not only robust but also remarkably versatile. Equipped with four electric motors, one in each wheel, the SUV can execute advanced manoeuvres such as sideways parking akin to a crab and making precise turns on the spot. This agility underscores BYD's dedication to engineering excellence and driving experience enhancement.

Advertisement

Although currently available exclusively in China, BYD hints at potential plans for international expansion. Guillaume Calvar, BYD's marketing manager for France, expressed openness to exploring limited distribution in select European markets, albeit with potential modifications to suit regional preferences and regulations.

Despite its premium positioning, the Yangwang U8 has garnered substantial consumer interest, with 3,653 units sold by January since its November launch. Priced from 1.098 million yuan ($152,550) in China, the SUV represents a compelling option for discerning buyers seeking luxury, performance, and safety in one package.

Advertisement

In addition to the Yangwang U8, BYD unveiled its latest marvel, the Yangwang U9 sports supercar, signalling the company's ambition to cater to diverse segments of the automotive market. Pre-orders for the U9 commenced in China with a starting price of 1.68 million yuan, reflecting BYD's commitment to delivering premium experiences across its product portfolio.

As BYD explores opportunities for global expansion, questions loom regarding the potential introduction of its luxury Yangwang brand in Europe. Calvar stressed on BYD's current focus on its electric and hybrid offerings, alongside the launch of its premium Denza brand, underscoring the company's strategic priorities amid evolving market dynamics.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Miz

Miz left stranded

24 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

an hour ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

2 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

3 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

3 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

3 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

3 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

3 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

3 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

3 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

5 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

21 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 2 Killed in Landslide at Iron Ore Mine

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas Takes A Break From Acting, Temporarily Relocates To London?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. 6 Congress MLAs From Himachal Taken To Haryana: CM Sukhu

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar Appointed as Lokpal Chairperson

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Techie Dies, Colleagues Injured As Car Overturns on Rough Patch in Noida

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo