BYD's EV sedan will go on sale during the latter half of 2024 in China. | Image: BYD

Advertisement

Chinese automaker BYD wowed spectators at the Geneva car show with its latest offering: the Yangwang U8, a luxurious plug-in hybrid SUV boasting a unique safety feature – the ability to float in water during accidents. The unveiling marks a major stride in automotive technology, as BYD showcases its commitment to innovation and safety.

Weighing approximately 3.5 metric tons, the Yangwang U8 is not only robust but also remarkably versatile. Equipped with four electric motors, one in each wheel, the SUV can execute advanced manoeuvres such as sideways parking akin to a crab and making precise turns on the spot. This agility underscores BYD's dedication to engineering excellence and driving experience enhancement.

Advertisement

Although currently available exclusively in China, BYD hints at potential plans for international expansion. Guillaume Calvar, BYD's marketing manager for France, expressed openness to exploring limited distribution in select European markets, albeit with potential modifications to suit regional preferences and regulations.

Despite its premium positioning, the Yangwang U8 has garnered substantial consumer interest, with 3,653 units sold by January since its November launch. Priced from 1.098 million yuan ($152,550) in China, the SUV represents a compelling option for discerning buyers seeking luxury, performance, and safety in one package.

Advertisement

In addition to the Yangwang U8, BYD unveiled its latest marvel, the Yangwang U9 sports supercar, signalling the company's ambition to cater to diverse segments of the automotive market. Pre-orders for the U9 commenced in China with a starting price of 1.68 million yuan, reflecting BYD's commitment to delivering premium experiences across its product portfolio.

As BYD explores opportunities for global expansion, questions loom regarding the potential introduction of its luxury Yangwang brand in Europe. Calvar stressed on BYD's current focus on its electric and hybrid offerings, alongside the launch of its premium Denza brand, underscoring the company's strategic priorities amid evolving market dynamics.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

