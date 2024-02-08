Honda Elevate comes with Honda SENSING, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), designed to minimise risk of accidents and in intervenes to reduce severity of a collision. | Image: Honda

Representatives from the Canadian government are scheduled to meet with officials from Honda Motor this week to discuss the potential establishment of an electric vehicle (EV) plant in Canada, as reported by Reuters. The talks, involving various federal departments, aim to explore the prospect of Honda investing around 2 trillion yen (approximately $13.9 billion) in building the EV facility.

Although Honda declined to confirm the meeting with Canadian officials, the company acknowledged that it has not disclosed any information at this time. The discussions follow a recent report by Japan's Nikkei news group, which suggested that Honda is actively considering various locations for the plant, with one potential site located adjacent to an existing automobile factory in Alliston, Ontario.

The decision-making timeline outlined in the Nikkei report indicates that Honda intends to finalise its choice of location by the end of 2024, with the new facility potentially becoming operational as early as 2028. Federal government representatives are reportedly engaging with Honda regularly, treating the automaker as a major potential investor. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne's spokesperson stressed about Canada's robust relationship with Honda.

Image credit: Pexels

Canada, with its significant mining sector, has been actively pursuing partnerships with companies across the EV supply chain to secure the future of its manufacturing stronghold in Ontario while contributing to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Notably, Canada has extended substantial support to Volkswagen and Stellantis-LG Energy Solution for their planned battery gigafactories, recognising them as pivotal components to scale up the country's EV supply chain.

Honda, the second-largest carmaker in Japan, has been cautious in transitioning to electric vehicles, but the reported discussions with Canadian officials underscore the company's potential strategic shift. In collaboration with partner LG Energy Solution, Honda previously announced plans for a $4.4 billion joint venture battery plant in Ohio in 2022. The outcome of the ongoing talks with Canadian authorities could further shape Honda's role in the evolving landscape of electric mobility.

(With Reuters inputs)

