Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, has disclosed a notable addition to its shareholder roster, as revealed in a regulatory filing on Monday. The filing indicates that Capital Group now holds a 3.04 per cent stake in the bank, a significant increase from its previous holding of 0.1 per cent.

Despite attempts to reach out, Capital Group has not yet responded to requests for comment, while Deutsche Bank has chosen to refrain from making any statements on the matter.

Capital Group previously held a stake of over 5 per cent in Deutsche Bank, which it has since substantially reduced through sell-offs beginning in 2022, according to filings.

Following this development, Deutsche Bank's shares experienced a slight decline of 0.6 per cent in late Monday trading.

It's worth noting that Capital Group was also previously a prominent shareholder in Germany's Commerzbank before gradually divesting its holdings.

(With Reuters inputs)