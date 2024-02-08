English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

CCI oks acquisition of remaining 30% stake in Signet by IMCD India

The Acquirer is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IMCD N.V. and is located in Mumbai

Business Desk
Acquisition
Acquisition | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Signet acquisition by IMCD India: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of remaining 30 per cent  equity stake in Signet Excipients Private Limited by IMCD India Private Limited, a government release said on Wednesday. 

“The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of the remaining 30 per cent equity stake in Signet Excipients Private Limited (Target) by IMCD India Private Limited (Acquirer) by exercising a call option,” the release stated. 

The acquirer is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IMCD N.V. and is located in Mumbai and IMCD N.V. is a Dutch entity and has a presence across various jurisdictions. 

The release informed that the acquirer is engaged in the sales, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals including food and pharma ingredients in the Indian market through the pharmaceutical Excipients, food and nutrition ingredients and excipients, coatings and construction chemicals, advanced materials (Plastic Additives and Composites), lubricants and Fuels chemicals and additives, textile chemicals and additives; and beauty and personal Care ingredients.

Target is jointly controlled by IMCD and its promoters. Currently, the acquirer and the promoters hold 70 per cent and 30 per cent of the equity share capital of target, respectively. Target does not have any presence outside of India, except for minimal sales by way of exports in the Indian subcontinent and Africa. Target is engaged in the business of sales, marketing, distributing, importing, or exporting of excipients used for pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, biotech, food, API products, and any other related products for pharmaceutical formulation.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

