Charles Schwab, a leading brokerage firm, disclosed a 15 per cent decline in first-quarter profit, attributing the decrease to elevated interest payments on clients' deposits and borrowings. Despite a surge in asset management fees, Schwab's earnings were dampened by the impact of Federal Reserve rate hikes and increased debt financing.

The Federal Reserve's actions compelled Schwab to raise the interest rates offered on client deposits, a crucial source of capital for investment and lending activities. Concurrently, the company resorted to borrowing to reinforce its funding, exacerbating the pressure on interest revenue.

In the first quarter, Schwab paid an average interest rate of 1.35 per cent on deposits, higher than the 0.73 per cent recorded in the same period last year. Additionally, the interest rate on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank rose to 5.27 per cent from 5.05 per cent year-on-year. Consequently, net interest revenue, representing the difference between interest earned and paid, experienced a notable 19 per cent decline to $2.23 billion.

On the bright side, asset management and administration fees, derived from managing mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, surged by 21 per cent to $1.35 billion. However, trading revenue, encompassing commissions for executing trades, witnessed an 8 per cent decrease to $817 million.

CEO Walter Bettinger acknowledged the challenges Schwab faced in 2023, labelling it the most arduous year for the company since the internet bubble burst in 2000. Schwab was compelled to undertake workforce reductions, with a 6 per cent decrease in headcount, while its stock plummeted by over 17 per cent. Moreover, clients shifted their funds to alternative high-yielding options, adding to the company's trials.

(With Reuters inputs)

