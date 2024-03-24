Updated March 24th, 2024 at 11:47 IST
China bans Intel, AMD chips from government computers: Report
The procurement guidance also advocates for the sidelining of Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software.
China chip ban: China has introduced guidelines to phase out microprocessors from Intel and AMD from government personal computers and servers, The Financial Times on Sunday.
The procurement guidance also advocates for the sidelining of Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favour of domestic alternatives.
According to the Financial Times report, these guidelines were unveiled in December, and Chinese officials have already begun adhering to them. Government agencies above the township level are now required to include criteria for "safe and reliable" processors and operating systems in their procurement processes.
As of now, neither Intel nor AMD has responded to Reuters' request for comment on the matter.
The development comes amid US government's efforts to boost domestic semiconductor production and reduce dependency on China and Taiwan. The Biden administration's 2022 CHIPS and Science Act aims to bolster US semiconductor capabilities and includes provisions for financial aid to support domestic production, including subsidies for the manufacturing of advanced chips.
(With Reuters inputs)
Published March 24th, 2024 at 11:47 IST
