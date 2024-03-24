×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

China bans Intel, AMD chips from government computers: Report

The procurement guidance also advocates for the sidelining of Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software.

Reported by: Business Desk
The projected growth rate of 38% annually in the global AI chip market from 2023 to 2032 highlights the increasing demand for AI chip manufacturing.
Guidelines were unveiled in December, and Chinese officials have already begun adhering to them. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

China chip ban: China has introduced guidelines to phase out microprocessors from Intel and AMD from government personal computers and servers, The Financial Times on Sunday.

The procurement guidance also advocates for the sidelining of Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favour of domestic alternatives.

Advertisement

According to the Financial Times report, these guidelines were unveiled in December, and Chinese officials have already begun adhering to them. Government agencies above the township level are now required to include criteria for "safe and reliable" processors and operating systems in their procurement processes.

As of now, neither Intel nor AMD has responded to Reuters' request for comment on the matter.

Advertisement

The development comes amid US government's efforts to boost domestic semiconductor production and reduce dependency on China and Taiwan. The Biden administration's 2022 CHIPS and Science Act aims to bolster US semiconductor capabilities and includes provisions for financial aid to support domestic production, including subsidies for the manufacturing of advanced chips.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

a minute ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

2 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

2 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

4 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

10 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

13 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

13 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

15 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

15 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

17 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

17 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

17 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

18 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

19 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

20 minutes ago
IMF

IMF urges China

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo