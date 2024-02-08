Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

China central bank holds medium-term rate amid economic uncertainty

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) decided to maintain the rate on one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans at 2.50 per cent.

Business Desk
China
China | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China's central bank opted to keep the medium-term policy rate unchanged, contrary to market expectations, signalling constraints on monetary easing as the nation grapples with signs of a softer currency and an uneven economic recovery.

Despite a boost in December exports, China's economic indicators present a mixed picture, with weak credit growth and persistent deflationary pressures calling for additional stimulus measures. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) decided to maintain the rate on one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans at 2.50 per cent, totaling 995 billion yuan ($138.84 billion), in an effort to sustain reasonably ample liquidity within the banking system.

Advertisement

Market watchers had anticipated a rate cut to support the struggling economy, especially as several major Chinese banks had lowered deposit rates late last year. Disappointing economic data further fuelled expectations for additional stimulus measures.

Barclays economists said that the urgency for the PBOC to implement monetary easing, citing an entrenched debt-deflation spiral and widespread pessimism among economic agents in China. However, challenges arose as a narrowing interest rate margin at commercial banks and a 1 per cent decline in the Chinese yuan against the dollar limited the central bank's room for maneuver.

Advertisement

Despite expectations for a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), the PBOC's decision to hold the rate steady suggests a cautious approach. The recent weakening of the yuan to a more than one-month low against the dollar, coupled with uncertainties surrounding the timing of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, played a role in deterring rate adjustments.

The central bank injected a net 216 billion yuan into the banking system through the MLF operation, addressing the 779 billion yuan worth of MLF loans set to expire this month. Additionally, the PBOC injected 89 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos while maintaining borrowing costs at 1.80 per cent.

Advertisement

As investors await crucial economic data this week, including December industrial output, investment, and retail sales, along with fourth-quarter gross domestic product, uncertainties persist about the need for further economic support in China.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement