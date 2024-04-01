Advertisement

China criticises US chip regulation: China has expressed criticism over the recent tightening of US regulations concerning the export of semiconductors.

The Chinese government argues that these measures have erected additional barriers to trade and increased uncertainty within the chip industry.

The Biden administration recently revised regulations aimed at impeding China's access to US artificial intelligence (AI) chips and chipmaking tools, citing national security concerns as the primary motivation.

A spokesperson from China's Commerce Ministry denounced the US actions, stating that the broadening of national security parameters and the unilateral revision of rules have intensified control measures.

This, according to the spokesperson, not only complicates economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and American companies but also introduces major uncertainty into the global semiconductor sector.

Highlighting the detrimental impact on mutually beneficial cooperation and the legitimate rights of enterprises, the spokesperson firmly opposed the US measures.

The regulations, imposed in October last year, have already affected companies such as Nvidia and AMD.

China asserts its readiness to collaborate with all parties to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and safeguard the security and stability of the global semiconductor industry and its supply chain.

(With Reuters Inputs)