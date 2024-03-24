×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

China faces 'fork in the road,' IMF says amid officials meeting CEOs

However, obligations were abruptly halted of the more wide-ranging amendments the IMF urged for.

Reported by: Business Desk
IMF
IMF | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

FDI in China: China needs to revamp its economic policies for escalating the resolution of its property market crisis, boosting domestic consumption and productivity, according to International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. 

"China faces a fork in the road — rely on the policies that have worked in the past, or reinvent itself for a new era of high-quality growth," Georgieva said in context of a meeting of senior Chinese officials and executives from global enterprises.

Advertisement

Officials speaking at the inaugural of the China Development Forum exuberated belief in China hitting its economic targets, which includes a 5 per cent growth this year. It vowed further patronage for companies in strategically important sectors, which has been dubbed as “new productive forces’ by Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

However, obligations were abruptly halted of the more wide-ranging amendments the IMF urged for. 

Georgieva said an IMF analyses showed a more consumer-centred policy mix, which could add $3.5 trillion to China's economy over the next 15 years. 

If this is realised, that boost would be similar to adding output which is over twice the size of South Korea's economy.

Advertisement

For this, China would require to take "decisive" steps to finish incomplete housing abdandoned by bankrupt developers, minimising the risks from local government debt, according to the IMF chief. 

"A key feature of high quality growth will need to be higher reliance on domestic consumption," Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist, said. "Doing so depends on boosting the spending power of individuals and families."

Other economists have also called for a new growth model for China. But the IMF ‘s comments were crucial at the beginning of a two-day meeting where Beijing is seeking to propel the message of China being open for business.

Advertisement

Foreign investment flowing into China reduced by nearly 20 per cent in January and February this year, according to data released on Friday. Officials have been increasing efforts to draw investors at a time when several companies are looking at "de-risking" supply chains and operations outside of China.

Foreign direct investment into China contracted by 8 percent last year, reflecting a shaky economic recovery and tensions with the United States and its allies on a range of issues.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

3 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

4 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

7 minutes ago
IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

7 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

9 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

20 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

29 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

29 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

30 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

35 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

38 minutes ago
accident

Rampur Accident

38 minutes ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Poland's fighter jets intercepts Russian missile

Poland vs Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo