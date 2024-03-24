Advertisement

FDI in China: China needs to revamp its economic policies for escalating the resolution of its property market crisis, boosting domestic consumption and productivity, according to International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"China faces a fork in the road — rely on the policies that have worked in the past, or reinvent itself for a new era of high-quality growth," Georgieva said in context of a meeting of senior Chinese officials and executives from global enterprises.

Officials speaking at the inaugural of the China Development Forum exuberated belief in China hitting its economic targets, which includes a 5 per cent growth this year. It vowed further patronage for companies in strategically important sectors, which has been dubbed as “new productive forces’ by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

However, obligations were abruptly halted of the more wide-ranging amendments the IMF urged for.



Georgieva said an IMF analyses showed a more consumer-centred policy mix, which could add $3.5 trillion to China's economy over the next 15 years.



If this is realised, that boost would be similar to adding output which is over twice the size of South Korea's economy.

For this, China would require to take "decisive" steps to finish incomplete housing abdandoned by bankrupt developers, minimising the risks from local government debt, according to the IMF chief.



"A key feature of high quality growth will need to be higher reliance on domestic consumption," Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist, said. "Doing so depends on boosting the spending power of individuals and families."

Other economists have also called for a new growth model for China. But the IMF ‘s comments were crucial at the beginning of a two-day meeting where Beijing is seeking to propel the message of China being open for business.

Foreign investment flowing into China reduced by nearly 20 per cent in January and February this year, according to data released on Friday. Officials have been increasing efforts to draw investors at a time when several companies are looking at "de-risking" supply chains and operations outside of China.

Foreign direct investment into China contracted by 8 percent last year, reflecting a shaky economic recovery and tensions with the United States and its allies on a range of issues.



(With Reuters Inputs)