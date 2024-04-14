×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

China orders telecom firms to eliminate foreign chips, impacting Intel, AMD: Report

The move aligns with China's broader efforts to reduce reliance on Western-made technology amid escalating tensions between the US and China.

Reported by: Business Desk
New export regulations targeting AI chips, tools to China revised by US
The directive is expected to affect US chip giants Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chinese officials have instructed the country's largest telecom carriers to phase out foreign chips crucial to their networks by 2027, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The directive is expected to affect US chip giants Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), whose shares experienced a decline of more than 1.5 per cent in premarket trading following the report.

While Intel declined to comment on the matter, AMD did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The move aligns with China's broader efforts to reduce reliance on Western-made technology amid escalating tensions between the US and China. Last year, Washington imposed stricter restrictions on high-tech exports to China, prompting Beijing to accelerate the development and adoption of domestic alternatives.

According to the WSJ report, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has ordered state-owned mobile operators to conduct audits of their networks to identify non-Chinese semiconductors and establish timelines for their replacement.

This development follows earlier directives, including an order in 2022 for state-owned enterprises to transition to domestic office software systems by 2027. However, Reuters could not independently verify this order.

Previously, guidelines were introduced to phase out US chips from Intel and AMD in government personal computers and servers, as reported by the Financial Times in March.

Chinese telecom carriers have increasingly turned to domestic chip options for procurement, driven by improvements in the quality and reliability of local semiconductor technology.

China represents a significant market for Intel, accounting for over 27 per cent of its total revenue last year. However, with the implementation of these directives, both Intel and AMD may face challenges in maintaining their foothold in the Chinese market.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published April 12th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

