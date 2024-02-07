English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:50 IST

China removes proposed video game rules from website; shares rise

The removal, considered unusual by analysts, has sparked speculation about a potential revision.

Online gaming
Online gaming | Image:Pixabay
China's  video game rules: China's gaming regulator has taken down proposed rules from its website that were introduced last month to curb spending and rewards encouraging video game playing, checks by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

The removal, considered unusual by analysts, has sparked speculation about a potential revision. 

The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) did not immediately provide a reason for the removal.

The draft rules, which aimed to establish spending limits for online games, caused market turmoil upon their announcement and led to a notable decline in market value for China's two largest gaming companies, Tencent Holdings and NetEase, wiping nearly $80 billion off their combined market cap.

The consultation period for the rules expired on Monday.

Analysts, including Xiaoyue Hu from Haitong Securities, suggested that the removal could indicate the possibility of further changes in the proposed measures.

In a note to clients, Hu mentioned that previous regulatory measures seeking opinions typically remained on government websites even after the consultation period ended.

Shares in Tencent and NetEase saw significant gains of more than 6 per cent, outpacing the 3.4 per cent increase in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index. This shift in market sentiment follows the recent panic among investors triggered by the initial announcement of the draft rules.

In response to the initial backlash, the NPPA adopted a more conciliatory stance, expressing a commitment to improving the rules based on public feedback. 

Earlier this month, Reuters reported the removal of a gaming regulatory official from his post, a move linked to the controversial gaming rules.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:49 IST

