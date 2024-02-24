English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

China's capacity concerns, dollar stable: US Treasury Official

Addressing the issue of overcapacity, Adeyemo stressed the importance of maintaining a level playing field for global competition.

Business Desk
Flag of China
Flag of China | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China capacity concerns: During a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo addressed concerns regarding China's surplus manufacturing capacity and its potential impact on the global economy. 

Despite acknowledging China's current economic challenges, Adeyemo expressed confidence that they are unlikely to impede US economic growth in the near future.

Advertisement

Adeyemo highlighted his fundamental concern about the overflow of excess capacity from China into the global economy, particularly in sectors such as electric vehicles and solar panels. 

He said that China's heavily subsidised manufacturing sectors, similar to steel and aluminium industries, are producing more goods than can be consumed domestically.

Advertisement

Addressing the issue of overcapacity, Adeyemo stressed the importance of maintaining a level playing field for global competition.

 He noted that US tariffs and tax credits for electric vehicles and their batteries are intended to prevent Chinese EVs from saturating the US market, thereby allowing American firms to compete fairly.

Advertisement

In discussions with Chinese counterparts, Adeyemo stressed the need for China to compete on equal terms with countries worldwide, not just the United States. 

He indicated that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to raise concerns about Chinese excess capacity during the upcoming Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Advertisement

Regarding the potential impact of US sanctions on the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency, Adeyemo remained optimistic. He underscored the importance of multilateral and targeted sanctions to maximise their effectiveness while downplaying concerns about damage to the dollar's dominance.

Adeyemo credited Biden administration policies, including investments in infrastructure, semiconductors, and clean energy technologies, for enhancing the attractiveness of the United States as an investment destination. 

Advertisement

He expressed confidence that as long as these policies continue, the US financial system and the dollar will remain dominant globally.

In conclusion, Adeyemo reassured stakeholders that despite challenges posed by China's excess capacity and geopolitical tensions, the United States remains steadfast in maintaining stability and dominance in the global economy.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

2 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

3 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

3 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

12 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

13 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

14 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

17 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

17 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

20 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

21 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's EV Market Charges Ahead: Accelerating growth and innovation

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Nikki Haley Says ‘Donald Trump Will Not Win 2024 General Election’

    World10 minutes ago

  3. Amid ‘Rasta Roko’ Protest, Jarange Accuses Shinde Govt of Using Tricks

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. DK Shivakumar Skips Strategy Meet for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo