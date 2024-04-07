×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

China's central bank initiates $70 billion tech re-lending programme

Under the programme, loans will be extended through 21 banks to eligible technology firms at an attractive interest rate of 1.75 per cent.

Reported by: Business Desk
China flag
China flag | Image:Pexels
China's central bank has announced the establishment of a 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) re-lending programme. The initiative, disclosed in a statement released on Sunday, reflects China's commitment to supporting small and midsize technology companies amidst ongoing economic challenges.

Under the programme, loans will be extended through 21 banks to eligible technology firms at an attractive interest rate of 1.75 per cent. These one-year loans can be renewed twice, allowing for potential extensions of up to a year each time, as outlined in the statement.

The decision to launch this re-lending programme comes as Chinese policymakers strive to enhance liquidity and instil confidence in the country's economy, which faces headwinds from a property crisis and trade tensions with key trading partners.

By providing accessible financing to technology enterprises, China aims to stimulate innovation and drive growth in one of its key strategic sectors. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to foster domestic technological capabilities and maintain China's competitive edge in the global tech landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

