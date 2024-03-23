Advertisement

China-Apple talks: China's Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao, engaged in discussions with Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, on Friday, covering topics ranging from Apple's expansion in China to the economic and trade dynamics between China and the United States, according to a statement from the ministry.

The meeting followed the inauguration of Apple's latest store in Shanghai, amid challenges such as declining iPhone sales in China and increased competition from domestic brands like Huawei.

Advertisement

Wang stressed the importance of economic cooperation between China and the US as a stabilising factor in bilateral relations.

He expressed China's readiness to collaborate with the US in fostering a fair, stable, and predictable business environment.

Advertisement

Cook is anticipated to participate in the upcoming China Development Forum in Beijing, joining foreign CEOs and Chinese policymakers for further discussions.

(With Reuters Inputs)