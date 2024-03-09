Advertisement

China's inflation: China's consumer prices rebounded in February, marking the first increase in six months, propelled by Lunar New Year spending. The rise offers a glimmer of hope for the world's second-largest economy, which has been contending with sluggish consumer sentiment while grappling with persistent declines in factory-gate prices.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the consumer price index (CPI) climbed 0.7 per cent year-on-year in February, surpassing economists' expectations of a 0.3 per cent gain predicted in a Reuters poll. This uptick, the highest in 11 months, was primarily driven by increased spending on key food items like pork and fresh vegetables, as well as heightened travel activity during the Lunar New Year festivities.

The shift to positive territory contrasts sharply with January's 0.8 per cent decline, the most significant drop in over 14 years, attributed to a higher statistical base in January 2023 due to an earlier Lunar New Year, which boosted spending.

Despite recent positive indicators, such as robust trade figures, analysts remain cautious about proclaiming a full-fledged economic recovery. Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, notes that weak domestic demand persists, particularly evidenced by unstable property sales of new apartments.

In February, CPI surged 1.0 per cent month-on-month, surpassing January's 0.3 per cent increase and economists' 0.7 per cent growth projection. However, the producer price index (PPI) dropped by 2.7 per cent year-on-year in February, exceeding the 2.5 per cent decline forecasted in the Reuters poll. Producer prices have been on a downward trajectory for over a year and a half, posing a risk of deflation amid weak demand.

China's economy has been hindered by subdued growth over the past year, compounded by a debt crisis among property developers and sluggish international trade and domestic investment. Policymakers have pledged new measures to stimulate growth, including reductions in banks' reserve ratio requirements (RRR).

Premier Li Qiang recently announced an ambitious economic growth target of around 5 per cent, although economists caution achieving this goal as post-COVID recovery momentum wanes. The International Monetary Fund predicts China's growth to ease to 4.6 per cent from 5.2 per cent last year.

(With Reuters inputs)