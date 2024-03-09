×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 15:17 IST

China's employment challenges persist, says minister

Addressing concerns about youth employment, Wang stated that authorities will reinforce policy support to enhance opportunities for young job seekers.

Reported by: Business Desk
China employment
China employment | Image:Unsplash
China's Human Resources Minister Wang Xiaoping highlighted that the country continues to grapple with structural employment challenges. In a news conference during an annual parliament meeting in Beijing on Saturday, Wang said that the overall pressure on jobs has not yet eased.

Addressing concerns about youth employment, Wang stated that authorities will reinforce policy support to enhance opportunities for young job seekers. She stressed on the importance of addressing the specific challenges faced by the youth in securing employment opportunities.

Wang also reiterated projections from the education ministry, indicating that China could expect approximately 11.79 million college graduates this year. This figure underscores the ongoing need for initiatives and policies aimed at facilitating job placement and opportunities for graduates entering the workforce.

The acknowledgment of persistent employment challenges by Chinese authorities reflects the complexity of the country's labour market dynamics. Despite efforts to stimulate economic growth and create jobs, structural issues continue to pose obstacles to achieving sustained employment stability.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

