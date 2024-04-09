×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

China's first-quarter EV sales growth slows to lowest pace in a year

For the first quarter of the year, EV sales totalled 1.03 million units, marking a 14.7 per cent year-on-year increase.

Reported by: Business Desk
Electric vehicles
Representative Image | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
Electric vehicles (EVs) sales in China witnessed an increase of 10.5 per cent in March compared to the same period last year. Automakers, led by prominent manufacturers like BYD, resorted to deeper discounts and financing options to stimulate sales.

For the first quarter of the year, EV sales totalled 1.03 million units, marking a 14.7 per cent year-on-year increase, but also representing the slowest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2023, as reported by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

New energy vehicles (NEVs), including all-electric models and plug-in hybrids, accounted for 41.5 per cent of overall passenger car sales in March, which saw a 5.7 per cent jump to 1.71 million vehicles.

Both authorities and automakers have been actively encouraging consumers to purchase cars to invigorate the sluggish economy. Measures undertaken include revising car loans to incentivize auto trade-ins and eliminating government-set minimum down payments for new car purchases.

The recent launch of an electric sedan by electronics giant Xiaomi prompted competitors to announce further price reductions and subsidies. BYD, which faced stiff competition from Tesla in the first quarter, reduced starting prices for nine models in March, anticipating falling profit margins amidst intensifying price wars.

Despite the challenges, BYD's Chairman Wang Chuanfu expressed confidence in maintaining stable profitability by focusing on sales improvement, targeting a 20 per cent sales growth for the year.

The auto sector's profit margins have declined in recent years, underscoring the fierce competition and pricing pressures. Tesla, for instance, raised prices for its Model Y in China but countered with a time-limited zero-interest financing scheme for the base Model 3 model.

Other manufacturers like Volkswagen and Nio also introduced auto financing plans with low-interest rates to attract buyers.

Additionally, Tesla's China-made vehicle exports declined in March, while China's overall car exports surged to a record monthly high of 406,000 units, reflecting an uptick in global demand.

Responding to remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen regarding concerns over Chinese exports impacting the US industry, Cui Dongshu, the CPCA's secretary-general, noted that China's NEV sector has yet to face severe overcapacity issues, suggesting a balanced output benefiting consumers and a market-oriented economy.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

