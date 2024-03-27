×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

China's industrial profits show growth amid stabilising conditions

The growth contrasts with a 2.3% decline in profits recorded for the entirety of 2023.

Reported by: Business Desk
Flag of China
Flag of China | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China's industrial sector: China's industrial sector experienced a notable uptick in profits during the initial months of the year, according to official data released on Wednesday, signalling a strengthening economic recovery despite ongoing challenges in the property market.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed a notable 10.2 per cent increase in profits for China's industrial firms in the first two months compared to the same period last year. 

Advertisement

The growth contrasts with a 2.3 per cent decline in profits recorded for the entirety of 2023. The surge in industrial profits aligns with recent positive indicators, suggesting a stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy. 

However, the recovery remains uneven, with persistent vulnerabilities in the property sector posing challenges.

Advertisement

Analysts, including Lynn Song from ING, view the rebound in industrial profits as a sign of gradual recovery following the downturn experienced last year.

However, they stress the need for continued supportive policies to sustain momentum and ensure a robust recovery.

Advertisement

The data showed varying performance across different sectors, with state-owned firms registering a modest 0.5 per cent increase in earnings, while foreign firms saw a notable 31.2 per cent gain and private-sector companies recorded a 12.7 per cent increase.

Analysts such as Zhou Maohua from China Everbright Bank anticipate further gains in industrial earnings, although uncertainties loom regarding global demand, commodity price fluctuations, and supply chain disruptions.

Advertisement

The outlook for China's domestic demand remains uncertain, with challenges highlighted by recent earnings declines in certain sectors, such as electric vehicle battery production.

In response to ongoing economic weaknesses, policymakers have assured markets of available policy options, including potential cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR). 

Advertisement

The central bank had already announced significant RRR reductions in January.

China's statistics bureau combines data for the first two months to mitigate distortions caused by the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday. Industrial profit figures encompass firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.78 million) from their main operations.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Motor insurance premium growth

Favourable auto sales mix

2 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant

R Ashwin & Rishabh Pant

3 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India news Live

3 minutes ago
Stock market news

RIL, oil marketing firms

4 minutes ago
best crypto casinos

Bitcoin casino sites

4 minutes ago
IGNOU June TEE 2024 Dates Out

IGNOU June TEE dates

5 minutes ago
Naxal

6 Naxalites Killed

13 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto

15 minutes ago
Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev wins 350th matc

16 minutes ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

19 minutes ago
Holi 2024: Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

20 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2024

23 minutes ago
Giacomo Raspadori

Acerbi won't be penalized

24 minutes ago
Ram Charan's unseen photo

Ram Charan's Unseen Pic

25 minutes ago
HSBC ASEAN growth fund

HSBC launches $1 bn fund

28 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham

England and Belgium draw

30 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

Complaint Moved to HC

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories12 hours ago

  2. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  3. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo