Advertisement

China's industrial sector: China's industrial sector experienced a notable uptick in profits during the initial months of the year, according to official data released on Wednesday, signalling a strengthening economic recovery despite ongoing challenges in the property market.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed a notable 10.2 per cent increase in profits for China's industrial firms in the first two months compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

The growth contrasts with a 2.3 per cent decline in profits recorded for the entirety of 2023. The surge in industrial profits aligns with recent positive indicators, suggesting a stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy.

However, the recovery remains uneven, with persistent vulnerabilities in the property sector posing challenges.

Advertisement

Analysts, including Lynn Song from ING, view the rebound in industrial profits as a sign of gradual recovery following the downturn experienced last year.

However, they stress the need for continued supportive policies to sustain momentum and ensure a robust recovery.

Advertisement

The data showed varying performance across different sectors, with state-owned firms registering a modest 0.5 per cent increase in earnings, while foreign firms saw a notable 31.2 per cent gain and private-sector companies recorded a 12.7 per cent increase.

Analysts such as Zhou Maohua from China Everbright Bank anticipate further gains in industrial earnings, although uncertainties loom regarding global demand, commodity price fluctuations, and supply chain disruptions.

Advertisement

The outlook for China's domestic demand remains uncertain, with challenges highlighted by recent earnings declines in certain sectors, such as electric vehicle battery production.

In response to ongoing economic weaknesses, policymakers have assured markets of available policy options, including potential cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR).

Advertisement

The central bank had already announced significant RRR reductions in January.

China's statistics bureau combines data for the first two months to mitigate distortions caused by the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday. Industrial profit figures encompass firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.78 million) from their main operations.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)