China witnessed a surge in new bank loans in January, surpassing expectations and reaching an all-time high, as the central bank undertakes measures to bolster the country's slowing economy.

Amid concerns over a sluggish post-COVID recovery, exacerbated by challenges in the property market and a prolonged stock market downturn, policymakers have pledged additional support measures to stimulate economic growth.

Chinese banks traditionally front-load loans at the beginning of the year to attract high-quality customers and gain market share. In January, banks extended a record 4.92 trillion yuan ($683.7 billion) in new yuan loans, significantly surpassing December figures and exceeding analysts' forecasts, according to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

January's lending activity more than quadrupled compared to December, with analysts polled by Reuters predicting a rise to 4.50 trillion yuan, highlighting the robust momentum in loan issuance.

Despite the record-setting loan figures, China's economic outlook remains uncertain, with concerns over a deepening property crisis and deflationary risks dampening sentiment. In 2023, Chinese banks disbursed a record 22.75 trillion yuan in new loans, marking a 6.8% increase from the previous year. However, loan growth in December fell to its lowest level in over two decades, reflecting subdued consumer and corporate demand.

To address slowing growth, the PBOC recently implemented a 50-basis point cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks, releasing 1 trillion yuan in long-term liquidity. This move underscores the government's commitment to supporting economic recovery while maintaining price stability.

Household loans, primarily mortgages, surged to 980.1 billion yuan in January from 222.1 billion yuan in December, while corporate loans jumped to 3.86 trillion yuan from 891.6 billion yuan, indicating increased borrowing activity across sectors.

Although broad M2 money supply grew at a slower pace of 8.7% year-on-year in January, the lowest since November 2021, outstanding yuan loan growth moderated to 10.4% year-on-year compared to December's 10.6% growth, reflecting ongoing economic challenges.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate that government bond issuance and local government special bond quotas will play a crucial role in boosting total social financing (TSF), a key measure of credit and liquidity in the economy. In January, TSF surged to 6.5 trillion yuan from 1.94 trillion yuan in December, exceeding expectations and signalling continued efforts to support economic growth.

(With Reuters inputs)

