Updated March 21st, 2024 at 08:55 IST

China's Yuan stable as Fed maintains 2024 policy easing outlook

The dollar index retreated from Wednesday's peak of 104.149 to 103.212, marking its lowest level in a week.

Reported by: Business Desk
Yuan
Yuan | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
China’s Yuan stable: China's yuan remained steady against a weakening dollar on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's indication that it plans to cut US interest rates three times this year, despite a slightly tempered outlook on inflation progress.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that recent spikes in inflation haven't altered the underlying narrative of gradually easing price pressures in the United States.

The Fed's stance was interpreted as somewhat dovish by markets, as there were expectations that policymakers might reduce the projected number of rate cuts for the year. 

Consequently, the dollar index retreated from Wednesday's peak of 104.149 to 103.212, marking its lowest level in a week.

Analysts from Maybank noted that the controlled movement of the yuan by China's central bank has contributed to the gentle decline of the USDCNH pair. The control, while capping potential gains for USDCNY, also limits its downside.

Overall, concerns regarding Beijing's currency have somewhat alleviated with the current positioning of the US dollar, according to analysts at Citi.

Before the market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan fluctuates within a 2 per cent band, at 7.0942 per US dollar, slightly stronger than the previous fix of 7.0968.

Thursday's midpoint was 850 pips firmer than the Reuters estimate of 7.1792.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1920 per dollar and was trading at 7.1979 by midday, weakening slightly by 12 pips compared to the previous late session close.

Meanwhile, the offshore yuan strengthened overnight but remained 111 pips weaker than the onshore spot, trading at 7.209 per dollar.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 21st, 2024 at 08:55 IST

