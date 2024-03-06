×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

China securities regulator pledges protection for small investors

Wu's proactive stance included a strong emphasis on cracking down on market misbehaviour, including fraud, market manipulation, and insider trading.

Reported by: Business Desk
China flag
China flag | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
In a bid to restore confidence and stability in China's stock markets, the country's top securities regulator, Wu Qing, stressed a renewed commitment to safeguarding small investors and addressing systemic issues plaguing the market. Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, Wu underscored the imperative of fairness and investor protection as paramount objectives for regulatory authorities.

The remarks came against the backdrop of a challenging three-year downturn in China's stock market, characterised by economic slowdown, regulatory interventions, and geopolitical tensions. The appointment of Wu Qing as the new chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in February marked a pivotal moment in efforts to rejuvenate investor confidence and stimulate market activity.

Wu's proactive stance included a strong emphasis on cracking down on market misbehaviour, including fraud, market manipulation, and insider trading. The CSRC's intensified scrutiny and tighter regulations signal a decisive response to restore integrity and stability in the market environment.

Moreover, Wu highlighted measures to enhance the quality of listed companies, stressing stringent criteria for initial public offerings (IPOs) and measures to deter illegal share sales by major shareholders. By fortifying regulatory oversight and imposing stricter penalties for non-compliance, the CSRC aims to uphold market integrity and mitigate risks associated with substandard corporate practices.

A key aspect of the regulatory agenda involves addressing loopholes that enable illicit share disposals by major stakeholders and promoting transparency and accountability in dividend payments. The commitment to fostering a robust capital structure underscores the importance of long-term investment horizons in sustaining market stability and resilience.

The regulator's approach towards quantitative funds, high-frequency trading, and program trading reflects a nuanced understanding of market dynamics, with a focus on minimizing volatility and maintaining orderly market conduct. While advocating for market autonomy, Wu emphasized the need for decisive intervention in cases of extreme market dislocations and erosion of investor confidence.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

