TRENDING /
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

China stocks stable after central bank trims reserves

Business Desk
Flag of China
Flag of China | Image:Pixabay
China stocks: China stocks started the day steady on Thursday following a substantial reduction in bank reserves by the central bank, aimed at bolstering a vulnerable economy and stabilising declining share markets. 

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) implemented a notable 50-basis points (bps) cut, the largest in two years, lowering the mandatory cash reserves for banks and infusing approximately $140 billion into the banking system. 

The CSI300 Index in China remained nearly unchanged, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark was trading 0.45 per cent higher as of 7:45 am.

As of 7:45 am, The Shanghai Composite Index was trading over 1 per cent higher at 2,849.98. 

Chinese stocks surged earlier this week in response to reports from Bloomberg News indicating that Chinese authorities are contemplating multiple measures to support the stock market. According to undisclosed sources, policymakers are aiming to gather around 2 trillion yuan ($279 billion), primarily sourced from offshore accounts of state-owned enterprises, to establish a fund for purchasing shares.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

