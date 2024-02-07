English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:09 IST

China stocks struggle despite cabinet's assurance to stabilise market confidence

Blue-chip CSI 300 Index experienced a 0.3 per cent decline, while the Hang Seng Index showed a 0.5 per cent increase at the opening of the market on Tuesday.

Business Desk
China stocks struggle
China stocks struggle | Image:Pexels
China shares struggle: China stocks on Tuesday faced uncertainty, remaining close to a five-year low reached in the previous session, even after the country's cabinet reassured its commitment to implementing more effective measures to restore confidence in the market. 

The Shanghai Composite Index stayed below the psychologically significant 2,800-point threshold amid continuous foreign outflows and a surge in short-selling, contributing to the prevailing lack of confidence exacerbated by the challenges in the regional economy.

During the cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on Monday, a commitment was made to intensify medium- and long-term fund injections into the capital market with the aim of enhancing stability and fostering healthy development.

Despite these assurances, the blue-chip CSI 300 Index experienced a 0.3 per cent decline, while the Hang Seng Index showed a 0.5 per cent increase at the opening of the market on Tuesday.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:09 IST

