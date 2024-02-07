Advertisement

China is reportedly planning to merge three of its largest asset management companies (AMCs) into the sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) as part of its efforts to reform financial institutions, according to state-run Xinhua Finance News.

The three AMCs involved in the merger are China Cinda Asset Management, China Orient Asset Management, and China Great Wall Asset Management. These entities will be incorporated into CIC, with the Ministry of Finance being the largest shareholder of the three AMCs, as per Xinhua Finance News, citing unidentified industry insiders.

China Investment Corp and China Cinda did not respond immediately to Reuters' request for comment, and calls made to Orient Asset Management and Great Wall went unanswered.

The move aligns with the Chinese government's commitment to separating its roles as regulator and shareholder of state-owned financial institutions.

With concerns over lackluster economic growth, regulators are taking measures to mitigate risks in China's $63 trillion financial industry, particularly amidst mounting local government debt and challenges in the real estate sector.

Initially established in 1999 to assist in managing bad loans from the nation's four largest state banks, the distressed asset managers expanded their operations beyond their original scope, posing risks to the financial system themselves.

In 2007, CIC was established with the aim of diversifying foreign exchange holdings and maximizing returns. It boasts a registered capital of $200 billion.

Notably, China Huarong, which was recently renamed China CITIC Financial Asset Management, is excluded from this merger.

The asset manager underwent an overhaul by state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group starting from 2021 in response to its financial challenges.

This move underscores China's ongoing efforts to streamline its financial sector and address systemic risks within the industry.

(With Reuters Inputs)