Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

China to introduce new regulations on market access, data flows

Premier Li underscored China's relatively low inflation rate and manageable central government debt burden, indicating room for further macro policy adjustments

Reported by: Business Desk
China flag
China flag | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
China’s new regulation: Premier Li Qiang of China disclosed plans to implement fresh regulations concerning market access and cross-border data flows during his address to a gathering of global CEOs and Chinese policymakers on Sunday.

In his speech at the China Development Forum in Beijing, Li stressed China's commitment to welcoming companies from across the globe to invest and expand their presence within the nation. 

He highlighted China's ambition to nurture emerging sectors such as biological manufacturing while also prioritising advancements in artificial intelligence and the data economy.

The announcement follows Beijing's recent relaxation of certain foreign investment restrictions, a move aimed at bolstering investment inflows following a notable decline in the early months of the year. 

Additionally, China's cyberspace regulator has eased some security regulations concerning data exports, addressing concerns raised by foreign companies operating within China.

Premier Li underscored China's relatively low inflation rate and manageable central government debt burden, indicating room for further macro policy adjustments. 

He cited previous measures implemented to mitigate property and debt risks, including the issuance of 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) in ultra-long special treasury bonds to stimulate investment and stabilise economic growth.

Despite challenges such as a property crisis, local government debt, industrial overcapacity, and cooling foreign investment, China remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a favourable business environment.

The annual China Development Forum serves as a platform for dialogue between global business leaders and Chinese policymakers, with prominent figures like Apple CEO Tim Cook and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio regularly in attendance.

While Premier Li does not have plans for a meeting with foreign CEOs at this year's forum, reports suggest President Xi Jinping intends to meet with a group of U.S. business leaders afterward, signalling China's ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment.

Concerns among overseas firms have arisen following the relaxation of COVID restrictions in 2022, prompting a new action plan aimed at revitalising foreign investment. 

The plan seeks to level the playing field for foreign companies, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, telecommunications, and healthcare.

Despite a solid start to the year, analysts view Li's annual growth target of around 5% as ambitious given ongoing challenges such as the property crisis and sluggish household consumption.

(With Reuters Inputs)

