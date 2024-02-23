Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Chinese bonds rally after investors bet on more rate cuts

The decision to slash the benchmark mortgage rate by 25 basis points, the most crucial cut since its introduction in 2019, surpassed analysts' expectations.

Business Desk
Bonds
Bonds | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China bonds in focus: China's government bonds experienced a rally on Friday as investors anticipated further rate cuts amid the backdrop of the largest-ever reduction in mortgage rates. 

The move signals a response to declining risk appetite, evidenced by a pause in local share gains after a sustained winning streak.

Advertisement

The decision to slash the benchmark mortgage rate by 25 basis points, the most crucial cut since its introduction in 2019, surpassed analysts' expectations. This major reduction fuelled market speculation of additional monetary easing measures to bolster the recovery of the world's second-largest economy.

March delivery thirty-year treasury futures surged to their highest level since the contract's inception in 2023. Concurrently, benchmark 30-year yields descended to a record low of 2.5720 per cent. 

Advertisement

Similarly, the yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds dipped to 2.39 per cent, marking its lowest level since June 2002.

In the derivatives market, one-year interest rate swaps, which gauge investor sentiment regarding future funding costs, plummeted to 1.86 per cent on Friday, reaching their lowest point since August 2023. 

Advertisement

The trend suggests that many investors are factoring in the possibility of further monetary easing measures.

Wang Tao, Chief China Economist at UBS, highlighted China's persistent growth challenges amidst a property downturn and sluggish household consumption recovery, coupled with deflationary pressures. 

Advertisement

She anticipates that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will continue to cut policy rates in the coming months to counteract deflationary pressures and support economic growth. However, concerns about maintaining the stability of the yuan exchange rate and banks' net interest margins might constrain the extent of these cuts.

Tao suggested that if the property market fails to stabilise in the coming months, the PBOC could consider more substantial cuts beyond the anticipated 10 to 20-basis point medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate cut and another 25-basis-point reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut this year.

Advertisement

While China's new home prices exhibited a slowdown in month-on-month declines in January, major cities showed signs of stabilisation, albeit against a backdrop of continued nationwide downward trends despite government efforts to stimulate demand.

A correction in A-shares also contributed to the supportive sentiment in the bond market, with Chinese stocks slipping on Friday, potentially ending an eight-session winning streak.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

12 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

15 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

15 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

15 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

15 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

15 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

15 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

15 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

15 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

16 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

18 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

21 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Surrogacy Rules Changed: Donor Gametes Allowed for Couples

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | Republic Reporter Santu Pan Released After Arrest in Sandeshkhali

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Santu Pan Walks Free After High Court Upholds Right To Report

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Omar Abdullah Leaves Everyone In Awe With These Amazing Images | Viral

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. 'TMC's Unofficial Emergency': Reaction Pours in as Santu Pan Gets Bail

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo