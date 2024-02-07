Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Chinese government bonds continue rally, 10-year yields hit two decade low

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond dipped by nearly 2 basis points to 2.4275 per cent, marking its lowest level since June 18, 2002.

Business Desk
Bonds
Bonds | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China's government bonds continued their upward trajectory on Wednesday, buoyed by ongoing investor anticipation of forthcoming monetary stimulus to bolster growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Investors scrambled to offset existing short positions following the decline in yields while also establishing new long positions in the market, according to traders.

Advertisement

Concerns over a faltering economic rebound were underscored by Wednesday's data revealing a fourth consecutive month of contraction in China's manufacturing sector. 

This, coupled with escalating deflationary pressures, has intensified investor expectations for additional easing measures following China's recent major reduction in bank reserves aimed at shoring up the economy and stabilising plummeting stock markets.

Advertisement

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond dipped by nearly 2 basis points to 2.4275 per cent, marking its lowest level since June 18, 2002.

Concurrently, yields on the ultra-long 30-year government bonds plunged to a historic low of 2.645 per cent.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the most actively traded contracts for both 10-year and 30-year treasury futures soared to unprecedented levels at the market's outset before moderating some of their gains.

Given the challenging economic landscape, Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS, remarked, “We are maintaining our long 10-year Chinese government bond (CGB) position, recognising the potential for further easing ahead.”

Advertisement

China's manufacturing sector struggled to regain momentum at the onset of 2024, with January marking the fourth consecutive month of contraction, underscoring persistent deflationary pressures, noted Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. 

Zhiwei added, “The real interest rate is excessively high, deterring private investment. I anticipate the PBOC to implement rate cuts in the first half of this year to stimulate domestic demand.”

Advertisement

With the 10-year yield now dipping below the central bank's medium-term policy rate, bond traders anticipate this breach could prompt a policy rate reduction as early as mid-February, coinciding with the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) rollover of its medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

"A crucial consideration remains the economic fundamentals," remarked a trader at a bond fund.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 08:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News25 minutes ago

  3. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  4. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  5. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement