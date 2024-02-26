Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Chinese, Hong Kong stocks decline after nine-day winning streak

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index was down 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%.

Business Desk
Chinese stocks fall
Chinese stocks fall | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chinese stocks fall: Chinese stocks witnessed a downturn on Monday, breaking a nine-session winning streak, as investors expressed concerns about the sustainability of the recent market rally.

During the lunch break, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index was down 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 per cent. 

Advertisement

Similarly, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell by 0.7 per cent.

Despite the CSI300 Index rebounding approximately 12 per cent from its five-year low earlier this month, investors are questioning the durability of this upward trend. 

Advertisement

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, noted that the recent market recovery has been fueled by state-led intervention and regulatory measures, leaving uncertainty regarding its longevity.

On Friday, China's President Xi Jinping convened a meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission to explore strategies for supporting manufacturers and reducing logistics costs, according to state media reports.

Advertisement

Although sectors like consumer discretionary and auto shares experienced gains on Monday, Chinese investors continued to pour funds into Japan- and US-focused stocks amid the ongoing rallies in the Nikkei and Nasdaq indices. 

However, fund managers have issued warnings about potential market risks associated with this trend.

Advertisement

ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management highlighted risks for investors in its exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the Nikkei 225, as the trading price exceeded the fund's net asset value.

In Hong Kong, shares of pharmaceutical research outsourcing companies WuXi AppTec Co. and Wuxi Biologics saw gains of 3.6 per cent, while sports brands Anta and Lining saw declines of approximately 3 per cent each.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

11 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

11 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

19 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Ronit Says He ‘Almost Killed’ Food Delivery Rider For Traffic Violations

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. प्यार मुझसे करते हो लेकिन...केजरीवाल को दिल्ली वालों पर नहीं भरोसा!

    12 minutes ago

  4. Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Viral Video: Girl Creating Instagram Dance Reel Next To Railway Tracks

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo