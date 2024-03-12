×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Chinese Premier Li opts out of meeting with global CEOs

Attendees include Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

Reported by: Business Desk
Chinese Premier Li Qiang
Chinese Premier Li Qiang | Image:AP Photo
In a surprising development, Chinese Premier Li Qiang has decided not to convene a meeting with visiting foreign CEOs during the upcoming China Development Forum (CDF) scheduled for late March, three sources familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters. The decision has sparked concerns about Beijing's commitment to fostering foreign investment amid growing apprehensions.

Traditionally hosted by Beijing at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse since 2000, the CDF serves as a platform for global CEOs and Chinese policymakers to engage in discussions regarding foreign investment. Attendees include Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

The decision follows last week's unexpected cancellation of the premier's news conference at the conclusion of the annual parliamentary session, signalling a shift towards internal priorities and centralised control, according to observers.

A key aspect of the CDF has been the meeting between the Chinese premier and visiting CEOs to exchange insights and perspectives. While Li is slated to attend the forum this year, he will not hold the customary meeting with foreign CEOs, as revealed by the sources.

Although plans for the forum are still being finalised and subject to change, the absence of this meeting reinforces a potential setback in communication channels between Chinese leadership and global business leaders.

Yue Su, Principal Economist for China at the Economist Intelligence Unit, expressed disappointment from a global CEO perspective, highlighting the need for a direct dialogue channel with China's top leaders amid uncertain times.

Toshihiro Ueda, Vice-Chair of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce in China, acknowledged the move as unfavourable, indicating the business association's vigilant approach towards future developments.

Premier Li's earlier engagements with foreign CEOs, particularly during last year's CDF, stressed China's commitment to further opening up its economy. However, the recent decision has raised questions about China's stance towards foreign investment amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics and economic challenges post-COVID-19.

Max Zenglein, chief economist at Berlin-based thinktank MERICS, described the move as a missed opportunity to bolster foreign investor confidence, signalling a lack of interest in dialogue from Chinese authorities.

Foreign investment in China witnessed 11.7% decline in January compared to the previous year, as reported by China's commerce ministry, reflecting ongoing uncertainties in the investment landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

