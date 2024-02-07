Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Chinese property developers Sunac, CIFI gain local government backing for projects

The impact of these measures is evident in the stock market, with shares of Country Garden rising by up to 4.8 per cent

Business Desk
China real estate
China real estate | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sunac China and CIFI Holdings have disclosed that several of their projects have received backing from local governments for loans. This development follows a similar announcement from Country Garden, China's largest private property developer, which highlighted over 30 projects receiving financial support from local authorities. The "project whitelist" initiative, initiated on January 26, involves 35 cities recommending residential projects to banks for financial support, aiming to infuse liquidity into the beleaguered real estate sector.

Sunac, having successfully completed a $9 billion offshore debt restructuring last year, revealed that over 90 of its projects have been included in whitelists from cities such as Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu, and Chongqing. The company anticipates that this financial support will alleviate cashflow pressures, ensuring the smooth progress of its projects in different cities.

CIFI, currently undergoing an offshore debt restructuring, reported that 18 of its projects have been whitelisted by local authorities, including cities like Chongqing, Beijing, Tianjin, and Wuhan.

Despite these positive developments, the challenge remains for distressed developers to secure fresh funding, given banks' reluctance to lend to the real estate sector. China's initiative to increase financing for residential projects is part of broader support measures for the struggling real estate industry.

The impact of these measures is evident in the stock market, with shares of Country Garden rising by up to 4.8 per cent in early trading, while Sunac and CIFI saw increases of 3.6 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively, before a mid-morning pullback. The industry will be closely watching how these support mechanisms influence the trajectory of China's property market in the coming days.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

