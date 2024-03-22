×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 20:04 IST

Chrysler recalls nearly 2,86,000 US vehicles over airbag inflator defect

The recall specifically targets select models of 2018-2021 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles.

Reported by: Business Desk
Chrysler 300
Chrysler 300 | Image:Chrysler
Chrysler has initiated a recall of approximately 2,86,000 vehicles in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announcement on Friday in response to a manufacturing defect posing potential safety hazards.

The defect involves the side curtain airbag inflators, which may rupture and eject sharp metal fragments towards vehicle occupants, resulting in potential injury or fatality, stated the US regulatory body.

The recall specifically targets select models of 2018-2021 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles.

Chrysler, under the ownership of Stellantis, clarified that the affected vehicles may have been equipped with SABIC inflators containing moisture introduced during supplier manufacturing processes. This introduction of moisture could lead to stress corrosion and eventual rupture of the airbag inflators.

Notably, these inflators differ from the previously recalled Takata airbags in terms of propellant and inflator design, stressed the automaker.

This recall comes in the wake of a prior safety alert issued by Stellantis last year, wherein approximately 29,000 owners of 2003 Dodge Ram pickups were urged to cease driving their vehicles immediately until necessary repairs were conducted. The urgency stemmed from an incident where a Takata airbag inflator exploded, resulting in a fatality.

Chrysler's proactive approach to addressing potential safety concerns underscores its commitment to prioritizing consumer safety and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in the automotive industry.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:04 IST

