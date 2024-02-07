Advertisement

American network manufacturing conglomerate Cisco is planning to export over $1 billion worth of telecom products from India, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Minister for Telecommunications said, “Telecom thrust: Cisco plans to export $1 billion worth telecom products,” along with an image with senior executives of the company

Make in India for the world, he added in the post.

Notably, the company announced domestic production and exports from its upcoming manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, chairperson and global chief executive officer of the company Chuck Robbins said in March 2023.

The company, however, did not outline its investment plans for the manufacturing facility in India.

Robbins said Cisco will have the first products off the line in 12 months, eventually expanding to a wider array of Made-in-India products over an unspecified span.



Cisco last year outlined its plans to establish a manufacturing plant in the Tamil Nadu capital for networking equipment production, seen motivated by the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and a strong domestic demand for technology.

It would also diversify their global supply chain, achieving a target of $1 billion in combined domestic production and exports in the years to come.

Cisco’s manufacturing partner was announced to be Flex India which is located in the Oragadam special economic zone in Chennai. The facility is also expected to generate around 1,200 jobs in the manufacturing ecosystem.

Their manufacturing hubs are spread in Asia across Korea, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore, as well as Mexico and Brazil.



(With PTI inputs)