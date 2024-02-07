Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Cisco to export $1 billion worth of telecom products: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Minister of Telecommunications posted the update, adding that the initiative would make in India for the world.

Business Desk
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister for Telecommunications Ashwini Vaishnaw | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

American network manufacturing conglomerate Cisco is planning to export over $1 billion worth of telecom products from India, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Minister for Telecommunications said, “Telecom thrust: Cisco plans to export $1 billion worth telecom products,” along with an image with senior executives of the company  

Advertisement

Make in India for the world, he added in the post.

Notably, the company announced domestic production and exports from its upcoming manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, chairperson and global chief executive officer of the company Chuck Robbins said in March 2023.

Advertisement

The company, however, did not outline its investment plans for the manufacturing facility in India.

Robbins said Cisco will have the first products off the line in 12 months, eventually expanding to a wider array of Made-in-India products over an unspecified span.

Cisco last year outlined its plans to establish a manufacturing plant in the Tamil Nadu capital for networking equipment production, seen motivated by the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and a strong domestic demand for technology. 

Advertisement

It would also diversify their global supply chain, achieving a target of $1 billion in combined domestic production and exports in the years to come.

Cisco’s manufacturing partner was announced to be Flex India which is located in the Oragadam special economic zone in Chennai. The facility is also expected to generate around 1,200 jobs in the manufacturing ecosystem.

Advertisement

Their manufacturing hubs are spread in Asia across Korea, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore, as well as Mexico and Brazil.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement