Citi to cut jobs: Citigroup has announced plans to reduce its workforce by 20,000 jobs over the next two years, citing a "clearly disappointing" quarter marked by one-off charges that resulted in a $1.8 billion loss.

The bank, currently in a multi-year initiative to streamline operations and enhance profitability, aims to navigate the challenges faced in the fourth quarter. Despite the setback, Citigroup's shares saw a modest increase of over 1 per cent.

CEO Jane Fraser acknowledged the disappointment of the quarter and stressed the critical nature of 2024 for the bank's strategic trajectory.

The global workforce, currently standing at 239,000, will be reduced by approximately 8 per cent, with layoffs stemming from the ongoing organisational reorganisation.

Citigroup's reorganisation also includes the spin-off and eventual listing of its Mexican consumer unit Banamex, which will see the subtraction of 40,000 jobs.

The bank's ultimate goal is to reach a staffing level of 180,000 employees. While the reported loss of $1.8 billion raised concerns, analysts highlighted the underlying resilience of Citigroup's core business when excluding one-off charges.

The loss was driven by $3.8 billion in charges, including reorganisation expenses, a reserve related to currency devaluations in Argentina and Russia, and a $1.7 billion payment to replenish a government deposit insurance fund.

Citigroup anticipates reporting between $700 million and $1 billion in charges this year related to severance costs and ongoing reorganisation efforts.

CFO Mark Mason assured that the staffing cuts would not hinder revenue growth.

The bank plans to announce additional organisational changes during the week of January 22, focusing on simplifying its structure.

Fraser noted that efforts to streamline operations would save $1 billion and eliminate around 5,000 managerial roles, with most of the restructuring to be completed this quarter.

Rivals JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America reported lower quarterly profits, while Wells Fargo outperformed on cost-cutting measures. Citigroup's revenue experienced a 3 per cent decline to $17.4 billion in the quarter, marking the first time the bank broke out earnings for its five business segments.

While markets revenue dropped 19 per cent, banking revenue increased by 22 per cent, driven by higher investment banking fees. However, concerns linger about Citigroup's ability to execute its restructuring and grow its core business effectively.

(With Reuters Inputs)