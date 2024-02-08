Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs, records $1.8 billion loss in challenging quarter

Citigroup's reorganisation also includes the spin-off and eventual listing of its Mexican consumer unit Banamex, which will see the subtraction of 40,000 jobs.

Business Desk
Citigroup
Citigroup | Image:Citigroup
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Citi to cut jobs: Citigroup has announced plans to reduce its workforce by 20,000 jobs over the next two years, citing a "clearly disappointing" quarter marked by one-off charges that resulted in a $1.8 billion loss. 

The bank, currently in a multi-year initiative to streamline operations and enhance profitability, aims to navigate the challenges faced in the fourth quarter. Despite the setback, Citigroup's shares saw a modest increase of over 1 per cent.

Advertisement

CEO Jane Fraser acknowledged the disappointment of the quarter and stressed the critical nature of 2024 for the bank's strategic trajectory. 

The global workforce, currently standing at 239,000, will be reduced by approximately 8 per cent, with layoffs stemming from the ongoing organisational reorganisation.

Advertisement

Citigroup's reorganisation also includes the spin-off and eventual listing of its Mexican consumer unit Banamex, which will see the subtraction of 40,000 jobs.

The bank's ultimate goal is to reach a staffing level of 180,000 employees. While the reported loss of $1.8 billion raised concerns, analysts highlighted the underlying resilience of Citigroup's core business when excluding one-off charges.

Advertisement

The loss was driven by $3.8 billion in charges, including reorganisation expenses, a reserve related to currency devaluations in Argentina and Russia, and a $1.7 billion payment to replenish a government deposit insurance fund. 

Citigroup anticipates reporting between $700 million and $1 billion in charges this year related to severance costs and ongoing reorganisation efforts.

Advertisement

CFO Mark Mason assured that the staffing cuts would not hinder revenue growth. 

The bank plans to announce additional organisational changes during the week of January 22, focusing on simplifying its structure. 

Advertisement

Fraser noted that efforts to streamline operations would save $1 billion and eliminate around 5,000 managerial roles, with most of the restructuring to be completed this quarter.

Rivals JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America reported lower quarterly profits, while Wells Fargo outperformed on cost-cutting measures. Citigroup's revenue experienced a 3 per cent decline to $17.4 billion in the quarter, marking the first time the bank broke out earnings for its five business segments.

Advertisement

While markets revenue dropped 19 per cent, banking revenue increased by 22 per cent, driven by higher investment banking fees. However, concerns linger about Citigroup's ability to execute its restructuring and grow its core business effectively.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement