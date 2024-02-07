Advertisement

Chinese property giant Country Garden has decided to sell assets in Guangzhou, seeking to raise a substantial 3.8 billion yuan ($530 million), as reported by an asset transaction platform. The portfolio on sale encompasses a diverse range of properties, including a hotel resort, four office towers, a shopping mall, and five rental apartment buildings.

The initiative is part of Country Garden's broader efforts to navigate the cash crunch faced by numerous Chinese developers since mid-2021 when authorities implemented measures to curb excessive debt levels in the sector.

Country Garden, grappling with financial strain, notably defaulted on $11 billion worth of offshore bonds in October. The company has also extended repayments for its onshore notes. The current asset sale aligns with a broader trend in the industry as developers seek liquidity and debt relief amid the ongoing crisis.

The move follows Country Garden's recent decision to divest a stake in an Australian residential project, marking another step towards a comprehensive exit from the Australian market. These strategic asset sales are crucial for the company to alleviate financial pressures and streamline its operations in a challenging real estate landscape.

As the largest private property developer in China, Country Garden's actions are indicative of the wider challenges faced by developers in the aftermath of regulatory measures aimed at curbing debt excesses. The success of these asset sales will play a pivotal role in determining the company's financial resilience and strategic positioning in the evolving real estate environment.

(With Reuters inputs)

