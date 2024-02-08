Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Delta orders up to 40 Airbus A350-1000 widebody jets to modernise fleet

As of September 2023, Delta had 65 Airbus A330 and 28 A350-900 widebodies, with additional commitments to purchase 16 each.

Business Desk
Airbus
Airbus | Image:Airbus
Delta orders Airbus: Airbus Delta Air Lines has officially announced an order for up to 40 new Airbus A350-1000 widebody aircraft, with deliveries of the initial 20 jets set to commence in 2026. This move positions Delta as a potential pioneer among US carriers to operate this particular model. 

The airline has also secured options for an additional 20 planes.

The Airbus A350-1000, known for its long-range capabilities and spacious design accommodating 350 to 410 passengers, will serve as replacements for Delta's Boeing 767s. 

The A350-1000 offers ample premium cabin space, aligning with Delta's strategy to provide a world-class customer experience for international travellers with enhanced premium seating, higher gauge, and improved customer amenities, as highlighted by Delta's CEO Ed Bastian during the earnings call.

Delta has seen revenue from premium cabins surpass that from low-cost seats since the onset of the pandemic. While the airline previously ordered 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets in 2022, Delta has predominantly been an Airbus customer.

As of September 2023, Delta had 65 Airbus A330 and 28 A350-900 widebodies, with additional commitments to purchase 16 each. 

The addition of the A350-1000 jets is expected to support the airline's network growth in the Asia-Pacific region, which has been slower to recover in global travel demand compared to the US and Europe post-pandemic.

In conjunction with the aircraft order, Delta has entered into a service agreement with Rolls-Royce to maintain the Trent XWB-97 engines powering the A350-1000 jets.

Notably, United Airlines is the only other US carrier to have ordered the A350, with 45 of the smaller A350-900s on order, although none have been delivered to date. 

Globally, current A350-1000 operators include British Airways, Qatar Airways, and Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways.

Airbus, on Thursday, reported record annual jet orders and confirmed an 11 per cent rise in 2023 deliveries, maintaining its position as the top aircraft manufacturer against rival Boeing for the fifth consecutive year.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

